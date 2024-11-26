Arthur Biyarslanov faces Mohamed Mimoune in Montreal, Canada in February

The bout between Arthur Biyarslanov and Mohamed Mimoune is set to headline the first “Eye of the Tiger” fight card of 2025, titled “The Gold Rush”. The event takes place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 6. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Undefeated 29-year-old Toronto-based southpaw Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) secured four victories in 2024. This includes three stoppages and a unanimous decision against Jonathan Jose Eniz last time out in October on the Gaumont vs Viera undercard in Gatineau, Quebec.

Plant City, Florida-based Mohamed Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs) targets his second straight victory. The 37-year-old French southpaw returned to winning ways in August in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he stopped Tyrone McKenna in the fifth round.

Also on the card, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan takes on David Spilmont of France. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Brooklyn-based 30-year-old southpaw Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time since November 2023, when he knocked out Chris Thompson in the first round. 33-year-old Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) TKO’d Artsiom Charniakevich in the fourth round in November and earned his fifth win in a row.

The Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard is also scheduled to feature Canadian super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (12-0, 8 KOs), light heavyweight Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Venezuela, Canada’s lightweight Avery Martin Duval (12-0-1, 7 KOs), and super middleweight Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.