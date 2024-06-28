Ashton Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi among bouts confirmed for Paul-Perry undercard

The bout between Ashton Sylve and Lucas Bahdi has been made official, among other matchups, for the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry undercard. The event airs live on DAZN PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Ashton Sylve was originally scheduled to face Floyd Schofield on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard on the same date at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout fell off after the event was postponed and then rescheduled for November 21.

Unbeaten Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 20-year-old native of Long Beach, California earned a unanimous decision against Estivan Falcao last time out in February.

“I’ve been training hard for a fight on Saturday, July 20, and I’m thrilled to still be able to get in the ring as originally planned,” Ashton Sylve said. “My opponent may have changed, but the result will be the same: I will get the W and continue my path to greatness.”

“It’s an honor to be fighting alongside my MVP teammates another time on this electrifying fight card. I can’t wait for fans in Tampa to see me take care of business on Saturday, July 20, live on DAZN pay-per-view.”

Making his U.S. debut, Canada’s unbeaten Lucas Bahdi (16-0, 14 KOs) also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The Niagara Falls, Ontario-born 30-year-old is fresh off the win via fourth-round TKO against Jose Luis Rodriguez in June.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to showcase my skills on the undercard of a Jake Paul fight,” Lucas Bahdi said. “This is the type of platform where I belong. July 20 will be my coming out party in the United States and H2O Sylve better be ready for what’s coming.”

Among other bouts confirmed for the Paul vs Perry undercard, Shadasia Green (13-1, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey meets Natasha Spence (8-4-2, 6 KOs) of Canada. The contest between former title challengers is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Angel Barrientes (11-1, 7 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii and Edwin Rodriguez (12-8-2, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico square off in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Mexico’s former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (53-6-1, 34 KOs), who was originally scheduled to face Darren Till, goes up against another former MMA fighter Uriah Hall (1-0) of Jamaica in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, a four-round light heavyweight bout between local Ariel Perez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida and Dane Guerrero (0-0-1) of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Plus, Puerto Rico’s Alexis Chaparro (1-0, 1 KOs) and Kevin Hill (1-1, 1 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri clash in a four-rounder at middleweight.

In the main event, Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on former UFC fighter and bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry (0-1) of Orlando, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico faces Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) of Tampa, Florida. The non-title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Among other previously confirmed undercard bouts, Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida and Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Orlando, Florida go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.