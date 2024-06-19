Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan co-feature to Paul-Perry

Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is set for her next fight on July 20 against Stevie Morgan at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live on DAZN PPV. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

The Serrano vs Morgan showdown precedes the Puerto Rican southpaw’s rescheduled rematch against Ireland’s Katie Taylor on November 15 in Arlington, TX. The contest serves as the co-main event on the card headlined by Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated Danila Ramos by unanimous decision last time out in October 2023. The 35-year-old seven-weight world champion was scheduled to face Nina Meinke in March, but the fight suffered a last minute cancelation.

“I’ve already been preparing for a fight on Saturday, July 20, and even though I’ll now be waiting a little longer for my rematch with Katie Taylor, this is an opportunity for me to face another tough boxer in Stevie Morgan in Tampa,” Amanda Serrano said. “My opponent has 13 KOs, more than almost every other active female boxer, but I fear no woman – I embrace the war. I look forward to seeing all my Puerto Rican fans in Tampa for my 50th professional fight to show the world my skills at super lightweight, live on DAZN PPV.”

Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) makes her third ring appearance for the year. Tampa’s 35-year-old is coming off a pair of wins via first-round stoppage against Yenifer Rodriguez and Paola Esther Herrera in May and January, respectively.

“We’ve been training for an opportunity like this, and I want to give full respect to Amanda for all she has done in her career and for women’s boxing,” Stevie Morgan said . “In this sport, though, in order to make a name, you have to take a name. I have 13 KOs and nothing will be sweeter than making Amanda Serrano number 14. Come fight night on Saturday, July 20 there will be fireworks!”

In the main event, Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against former UFC fighter and BKFC champion Mike Perry (0-1) of Orlando, Florida. The pair squares off in an eight-round boxing match at cruiserweight.