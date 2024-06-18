Jake Paul faces bare knuckle fighter Mike Perry in boxing match in Tampa in July

Prior to his rescheduled fight against Mike Tyson, Jake Paul is set for his next outing on July 20 against Mike Perry. The pair squares off in the main event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. Live stream is available on DAZN PPV.

27-year-old Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Ryan Bourland in March. Going up against Perry, the YouTuber turned pro boxer faces the fifth former MMA fighter inside the boxing ring, previously defeating Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20,” Jake Paul said. “Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry. He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson.”

“But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk taker and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I’m going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I’m bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson.”

“Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send ‘Platinum’ Perry the Platypus back to bare knuckle for good.”

The former UFC fighter and reigning “King of Violence” in BKFC, Perry (0-1 boxing, 14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) steps inside the ring as a pro boxer for the second time in his career. In his debut in March 2015, the Orlando, Florida native was stopped by Kenneth McNeil in the fourth round. In his previous bout overall, the 32-year-old TKO’d Thiago Alves in the first round of their bare knuckle fight at Knucklemania 4 in April.

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: He just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike,” said Mike Perry. “I’m going to make it look easy on Saturday July 20th, and I’m going to teach Jake Paul the most he’s ever learned about fighting.”

In the 10-round co-main event, Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) of Tampa, Florida battle it out at super lightweight. The former undisputed featherweight champion makes her ring appearance in Tampa ahead of her second fight against Ireland’s Katie Taylor. The long-awaited rematch serves as the co-feature to Paul vs Tyson on November 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Among the bouts confirmed for the Paul vs Perry undercard, Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida and Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Orlando, Florida clash at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds. Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.