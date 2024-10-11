Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol weigh-in video

Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the showdown, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol weigh-in to make it official for their bout. The contest is set to crown the first four-belt undisputed light heavyweight champion on October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) puts on the line his unified WBO, WBC and IBF belts. Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA strap. To be eligible for the title, the fighters must hit the 175 lbs mark.

For his previous bout against Callum Smith in January, Artur Beterbiev weighed-in at 175 lbs. Dmitry Bivol showed the same for his fight against Malik Zinad last time out in May.

Among the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard bouts, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) faces challenger Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK. The weight limit is 200 lbs.

As well, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight belt against British Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs). The championship limit is 126 lbs.

Also on the card, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). As well, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK meets Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) in a 160 lbs matchup.

In addition, an all-British 175 lbs clash features Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) up against Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs). The 153 lbs event opener pits Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia against Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) of Colombia.

Beterbiev vs Bivol weigh-in time is 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT