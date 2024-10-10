Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol final press conference video

Continuing the fight week, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol host the final press conference, preview their bout and go face to face. The pair battles it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title on October 12 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC and IBF belt. Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) puts on the line his WBA strap. The winner is set to be crowned as the first four-belt champion at 175 lbs.

Also on the card, Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). As well, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against British Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs). In another world title bout, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) defends his belt against Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

In addition, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland square off at middleweight. Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) in an-all-British contest at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel makes his pro debut against Colombian lightweight Jesus Gonzalez (3-2).

The final Beterbiev vs Bivol press conference starts at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.