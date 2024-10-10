Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol final press conference video

Artur Beterbiev & Dmitry Bivol clash for the undisputed light heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Continuing the fight week, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol host the final press conference, preview their bout and go face to face. The pair battles it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title on October 12 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC and IBF belt. Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) puts on the line his WBA strap. The winner is set to be crowned as the first four-belt champion at 175 lbs.

Also on the card, Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). As well, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against British Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs). In another world title bout, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) defends his belt against Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

In addition, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland square off at middleweight. Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) in an-all-British contest at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel makes his pro debut against Colombian lightweight Jesus Gonzalez (3-2).

The final Beterbiev vs Bivol press conference starts at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.