Armen Petrosyan vs Sharabutdin Magomedov among bouts confirmed for UFC 308

The bout between Armen Petrosyan and Sharabutdin Magomedov has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC 308. The event airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at middleweight.

Petrosyan (9-3) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and looks to return to winning ways. The 33-year-old Armenian mixed martial artist was submitted in the first round by Rodolfo Vieira last time out in February.

Magomedov (14-0) fights for the third time in 2024. The unbeaten 30-year-old middleweight is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Michal Oleksiejczuk in August, following the third-round TKO against Antonio Trocoli in June.

The promotion confirmed the Petrosyan vs Magomedov showdown via post on X Monday afternoon. Also official for the event, a light heavyweight bout between Ibo Aslan (13-1) of Türkiye and unbeaten Brazilian Raffael Cerqueira (11-0). Plus, Myktybek Orolbai (13-1) of Kyrgyzstan and Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) of Poland go head-to-head at lightweight.

In the UFC 308 main event, Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria defends his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway of Hawaii. In the co-main event, France’s former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane meets Alexander Volkov in a rematch.

The current UFC 308 lineup looks as the following: