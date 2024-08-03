Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway tops UFC 308, Whittaker vs Chimaev & more confirmed

The UFC 308 main event bout has been officially set, featuring Ilia Topuria up against Max Holloway. The fight card airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26. The promotion confirmed the matchup via post on X today.

Germany-born undefeated Topuria (15-0) makes the first defense of his UFC featherweight title. The 27-year-old Georgian-Spanish champion claimed the belt in February, when he KO’d Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Holloway (26-7) looks to regain the 145-pound title. In his previous outing in April, Hawaii’s 32-year-old former champion KO’d Justin Gaethje in the fifth round and earned a symbolic “BMF” strap.

Also confirmed for UFC 308, a rescheduled bout between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. Their expected bout in June fell off after the latter was forced to withdraw due to illness.

New Zealand-Australian Whittaker (26-7) fought Ikram Aliskerov, scoring the win by knockout in the first round. UAE-based unbeaten Chimaev (13-0) defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by majority decision last time out in October 2023.

UFC officials also confirmed a heavyweight rematch between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. France’s former interim champion Gane (12-2) defeated Volkov (38-10) by unanimous decision in June 2021.

As well, light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) faces Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) of Austria and England’s Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) takes on Hawaii’s featherweight Dan Ige (18-8). In addition, Geoff Neal (15-6) of Harker Heights, TX and Rafael dos Anjos (32-16) of Brazil square off at welterweight. The promotion made the announcement via another post on social media.

The current UFC 308 lineup looks as the following: