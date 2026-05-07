Anthony Olascuaga faces Andy Dominguez in San Francisco in July

Anthony Olascuaga faces Andy Dominguez on Saturday, July 11 at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco. The contest headlines the event titled “History in the Making: World Championship Boxing.” Olascuaga brings his WBO flyweight belt to the ring. Broadcast and ticket information is expected to be confirmed shortly.
- Los Angeles native Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his title. In his previous bout in March, the 27-year-old champion stopped Jukiya Iimura in the ninth round.
- Mexico’s Dominguez (13-1, 6 KOs) makes his first attempt to claim one of boxing’s major titles. The Las Vegas-based 28-year-old is coming off a split decision victory over Byron Rojas last July.
The co-feature is a featherweight bout between Oscar Bonifacino (4-0, 3 KOs) of Uruguay and Raul Escudero (4-0) of Spain. Both fighters were in action in March, when Bonifacino (4-0-1, 3 KOs) fought Fernan Alvaro Correa to a draw, while Escudero (4-0) defeated Joshua Riva by points.
Also on the card is a super featherweight bout between Filipino former title challenger Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) and Manuel Avila (25-2-1, 9 KOs) of Vallejo, California.
A middleweight bout features Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, defending his regional titles against Argentina’s Gerardo Luis Vergara (21-1, 14 KOs).
Additionally, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) of Armenia and Uila Mau’u (10-0, 9 KOs) of New Zealand square off at heavyweight.
Plus, Blake Binskin (3-0) of the UK meets Mexico’s Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-1, 3 KOs) at super featherweight.
- The launch press conference, hosted by Hall of Famers Christy Martin and Jimmy Lennon Jr., is scheduled for this Thursday at Pier 33.
Current Olascuaga vs Dominguez fight card
- Anthony Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) vs. Andy Dominguez (13-1, 6 KOs), 12 rounds, Olascuaga’s WBO flyweight title
- Oscar Bonifacino (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Raul Escudero (4-0), 6 rounds, featherweight
- Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) vs. Manuel Avila (25-2-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara (21-1, 14 KOs), 10 rounds, Mielnicki’s WBC, IBF and WBO Regional middleweight titles
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Uila Mau’u (10-0, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Blake Binskin (3-0) vs. Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-1, 3 KOs), 4 rounds, super featherweight