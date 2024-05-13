Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday moves to UFC 303 fight card

The heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Martin Buday has been reportedly rescheduled for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The fight card held, held during the 12th annual International Fight Week, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.

Arlovski and Buday were originally set to battle it out at UFC Vegas 93 on June 15. The latter announced a new date via post on X today. The reason behind the fight rescheduling was not revealed.

Chicago-based Andrei Arlovski (34-23, 2 NC) looks to snap his three-fight losing streak. In his previous outing in January, the former UFC heavyweight champion dropped a unanimous decision against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Prior to that, the 45-year-old MMA veteran was stopped by Don’Tale Mayes in the second round and submitted by Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the first round. “The Pitbull”‘s most recent win goes back to April 2022, when he took a split decision against Jake Collier and recorded the fourth straight victory.

Martin Buday (13-2) also looks to get back in the win column. The 32-year-old Slovakian fighter was stopped by Shamil Gaziev in the second round last December. Before that the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni won 12 fights in a row, including four bouts inside the UFC Octagon.

In the UFC 303 main event, former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) of Ireland goes up against former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair squares off at welterweight.

Among other bouts recently added to the UFC 303 fight card, Payton Talbott faces Yanis Ghemmouri at bantamweight. With the addition of Arlovski vs Buday, the current lineup looks as following: