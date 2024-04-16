UFC 303 video: Best of Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor makes his MMA return against Michael Chandler in the headliner of UFC 303 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaches square off in the five-round bout at welterweight. The event marks the Irishman’s first fight in almost three years.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a 10-fight compilation featuring Conor McGregor’s best performances – all of his wins inside the UFC Octagon. The video starts with his first-round knockout debut against Marcus Brimage in April 2013 and ends with the latest to date win via 40-second domination of Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

The almost 2-hour video also featuring McGregor’s victory via unanimous decision against Max Holloway, first-round TKO against Diego Brandao, first-round elimination of Dustin Poirier and second-round TKO of Dennis Siver. Plus, his interim featherweight championship win via second-round TKO against Chad Mendes and a sensational 13-second knockout win against Jose Aldo for the undisputed 145-pound belt.

Also featured, the win by majority decision in a five-round rematch against Nate Diaz and the second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title fight.