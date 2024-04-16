Subscribe
UFC 303 video: Best of Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor returns against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor makes his MMA return against Michael Chandler in the headliner of UFC 303 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaches square off in the five-round bout at welterweight. The event marks the Irishman’s first fight in almost three years.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a 10-fight compilation featuring Conor McGregor’s best performances – all of his wins inside the UFC Octagon. The video starts with his first-round knockout debut against Marcus Brimage in April 2013 and ends with the latest to date win via 40-second domination of Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

The almost 2-hour video also featuring McGregor’s victory via unanimous decision against Max Holloway, first-round TKO against Diego Brandao, first-round elimination of Dustin Poirier and second-round TKO of Dennis Siver. Plus, his interim featherweight championship win via second-round TKO against Chad Mendes and a sensational 13-second knockout win against Jose Aldo for the undisputed 145-pound belt.

Also featured, the win by majority decision in a five-round rematch against Nate Diaz and the second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title fight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

