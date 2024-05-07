Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri booked for UFC 303 card in June

The bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott and Yanis Ghemmouri joined the UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler fight card on June 29. The MMA event, held during the 12th annual International Fight Week, airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten Payton Talbott (8-0) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Cameron Saaiman in March. Last November, the 29-year-old native of Reno, Nevada submitted Nick Aguirre in the third round. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni earned his UFC contract by unanimous decision against Reyes Cortez Jr last August.

Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2) looks to return to winning ways. The 29-year-old Frenchman was stopped by William Gomis in the third round of his UFC debut last September, which snapped his nine-fight winning streak.

The promotion announced the Talbott vs Ghemmouri clash via post on X today.

In the highly anticipated main event, Ireland’s former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) faces former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: