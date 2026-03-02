Alexis Rocha vs Joseph Diaz among new bouts on Barboza-Sims Jr undercard

The bout between Alexis Rocha and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., along with other matchups, has been added to the undercard of Barboza vs Sims Jr. The event takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, on Saturday, March 14.

Santa Ana’s Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) and former champion Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA, square off in a 10-round welterweight bout.

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Rocha was scheduled to face Raul Curiel in a rematch in January, but the contest fell through after he withdrew due to a medical emergency. Diaz Jr. was set to face Floyd Schofield last November, but the matchup didn’t go ahead after Schofield withdrew due to injury.

Rocha last fought in December 2024, battling Curiel to a majority draw. Diaz Jr. is coming off a decision loss to Regis Prograis last August.

The main event is a welterweight bout between former interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, and Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-3-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, IL.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO strawweight titles against Mexico’s Jesus Haro (13-3, 2 KOs).

Also on the card is an undisputed flyweight title fight between Coachella Valley’s champion Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) and Australia-based challenger Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia.

An eight-round welterweight bout between Bakersfield’s rising Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) and Rock Dodler Myrthil (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles has been added to the DAZN-streamed card.

Barboza vs Sims Jr prelims

An eight-round middleweight matchup between Santa Ana’s Fabian Guzman (9-0, 8 KOs) and Julian Delgado (9-1, 4 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas, has been announced for the Barboza vs Sims Jr prelims.

Also on the prelims is an eight-round lightweight clash between Denver’s Daniel Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) and Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-9, 5 KOs) of Argentina.

Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) competes in an eight-round super welterweight bout, while Cayden Griffiths (7-0, 6 KOs) steps through the ropes in a six-round welterweight showdown.

Dylan Capetillo of Las Vegas makes his professional boxing debut in a four-round super lightweight bout.

The event opener features Leonardo Sanchez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA, in a six-round super featherweight bout.

Their respective opponents and the finalized lineup are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Current Barboza vs Sims Jr lineup

Main card

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, welterweight

Oscar Collazo (c) vs. Jesus Haro, WBA and WBO strawweight titles

Gabriela Fundora (c) vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor, IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO flyweight titles

Alexis Rocha vs. Joseph Diaz Jr., welterweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil, welterweight

Prelims

Grant Flores vs. TBA, super welterweight

Cayden Griffiths vs. TBA, welterweight

Dylan Capetillo vs. TBA, super lightweight

Fabian Guzman vs. Julian Delgado, middleweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro, lightweight

Leonardo Sanchez vs. TBA, super featherweight