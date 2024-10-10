Alexandre Gaumont vs Cristian Zarate undercard finalized

Alexandre Gaumont faces Cristian Rodrigo Zarate in the main event at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on Thursday, October 17. The pair squares off in an eight-round bout at middleweight. The contest headlines the event titled “The Passing of the Torch”. The full undercard has now been confirmed.

Unbeaten Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year, following the win by split decision against Santiago Fernandez and the second-round TKO against Abdallah Luanja in May. Argentina’s Cristian Rodrigo Zarate (10-4, 3 KOs) won his previous bout in July by knockout in the second round against Julian Ernesto Marmol.

In the 10-round co-feature, Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, a 10-round super lightweight bout between Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) of Canada and Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs) of Uruguay.

As well, Canada’s former world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 2 KOs) faces Mexico’s Angelica Lopez Flores (14-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Canada-based Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye and Armenian-born Germany-based Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-4-1, 6 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

Also on the Gaumont vs Zarate undercard, Canada’s Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Shamil Khataev (12-0-1, 3 KOs) meets Argentina’s Cristian Rafael Coria (30-10-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada and Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-14-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina clash in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, French southpaw Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) and Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Germany battle it out in a six-rounder at middleweight.