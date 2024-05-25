Mbilli vs Heffron results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron battle it out in the main event live from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada on Saturday, May 25. The contest pits the Cameroonian-French rising contender against the super middleweight of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Undefeated Christian Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) puts his WBC Continental and WBA International titles on the line. Mark Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs) looks to pull an upset and targets his second straight victory.

In the ten-round co-main event, Montreal-based heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-1, 17 KOs) faces Miljan Rovcanin (27-3, 18 KOs) of Serbia. Among Mbilli vs Heffron undercard bouts, Mehmet Unal (9-0, 7 KOs) of Turkiye takes on Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-7-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico at light heavyweight.

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (8-0, 5 KOs) of Canada meets Przemyslaw Gorgon (17-12-2, 6 KOs) of Poland at super middleweight. In addition, Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (10-0, 5 KOs) and Kenny Larson (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Salem, Massachusetts go head to head at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Christian Mbilli vs Mark Heffron live stream

Boxing fans in Canada and the U.S. can stream Christian Mbilli vs Mark Heffron live on Punching Grace and ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In France, Mbilli vs Heffron airs live on RMC Sport on Sunday, May 26 at 1 am CEST.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream the fight from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

In the UK and Australia, the start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

Full fight card

Christian Mbilli vs. Mark Heffron, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA International & WBC Continental Americas titles

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Przemyslaw Gorgon, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Kenny Larson, 8 rounds, welterweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 6 rounds, middleweight

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Santiago Fernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jhon Orobio vs. Alexis Gabriel Camejo, 4 rounds, lightweight

