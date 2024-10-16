Subscribe
Alexandre Gaumont in ‘best shape’ for homecoming main event against Andres Viera

Andres Viera replaces Cristian Rodrigo Zarate, undercard also suffers several changes

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandre Gaumont faces Andres Viera in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada
Alexandre Gaumont at the press conference ahead of his bout against Andres Viera at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont makes his homecoming main event debut on Thursday, October 17 against Andres Viera at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The contest headlines the event billed as “The Passing of the Torch”. The fight card airs live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Cristian Rodrigo Zarate (10-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina. On Tuesday, Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) was confirmed as his new opponent in an eight-round bout at middleweight. The 40-year-old native of Mercedes, Uruguay stopped Roberto Javier Diaz in the third round in August and rebounded from four defeats in a row.

“It’s been a dream of mine to headline at home, so I want to thank Camille Estephan and the entire Eye of the Tiger team for making this happen,” Alexandre Gaumont said at the pre-fight press conference. “I also want to thank everyone who will be there for me on Thursday.”

“Since my last fight, I’ve hired a nutritionist and a physical trainer to be in the best shape of my life. I’ve worked hard, and everything is in place to put on a great show for you.”

Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera come face to face
Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera come face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera
Alexandre Gaumont and Andres Viera at the press conference ahead of their bout at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on October 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

The co-main event pits Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) against Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Biyarslanov’s NABF super lightweight title on the line.

In addition to the main event, a previously finalized undercard has also suffered a number of changes.

Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Canada now takes on Uruguay’s Rafael Sosa Pintos (63-19, 25 KOs) in a four-round bout at cruiserweight. The 44-year-old, who lost his previous fight last October via first-round TKO against Shakeel Phinn, replaced Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-14-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina.

As well, French southpaw Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs) now meets Pavel Albrecht (19-26, 14 KOs). The 32-year-old is fresh off the win via first-round TKO against Robert Horvath in September. The Czech middleweight replaced Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Germany in a six-round matchup.

Plus, a heavyweight bout between Canada’s former world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Angelica Lopez Flores (14-2-1, 8 KOs) is no longer featured on the card.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

