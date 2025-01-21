Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin joins Davis-Roach undercard

Alberto Puello is set for his next fight against Sandor Martin on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The event airs live on PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1. The matchup was confirmed on Tuesday following the release of a new poster for the headline bout.

Undefeated Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC 140-pound title. The 30-year-old native of the Dominican Republic won his previous bout last June by split decision against Gary Antuanne Russell and landed the interim belt. The Las Vegas-based southpaw was elevated to a full champion shortly after Devin Haney was declared “WBC World Champion in Recess.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment to defend my title and stamp my place in this sport,” Puello said. “Sandor Martin is a great fighter, but come March 1, I’m going to show the world why I’m the WBC super lightweight world champion. This is my time, my stage and I’m ready to put on a show that fans will never forget. When we step into that ring, it’s going to be fireworks. I’m going to bring the best version of myself and do whatever it takes to leave with the victory. I’m doing this for the Dominican Republic, this fight is for them and I’m going to make them proud.”

Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain makes his third ring appearance in the U.S. and first attempt to become champion. The 31-year-old southpaw took a majority decision against Mikey Garcia in Frenso, CA in October 2021, and dropped a split decision against Teofimo Lopez in late 2022 in New York. The Barcelona native rebounded with a pair of wins by knockout against Mohamed El Marcouchi and Arblin Kaba in Italy in 2023.

“This world title opportunity is a long time coming,” Martin said. “A new super lightweight king will be crowned on March 1. Alberto Puello has some experience, but he won’t be prepared for what I bring to the ring in Brooklyn. That beautiful WBC belt is coming home with me to Spain.”

Sandor Martin takes victory over Mikey Garcia at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA, USA on October 16, 2021 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., who moves up a weight class. Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line.

Among other bouts featured on the Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. undercard, Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Plus, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba goes up against former unified champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA for the interim WBA super welterweight title.