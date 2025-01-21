Subscribe
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr new poster revealed

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr in early March in Brooklyn

By Parviz Iskenderov
Boxer Gervonta Davis wearing a hoody
Gervonta Davis at a media workout in Las Vegas on April 6, 2023 ahead of his bout against Ryan Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

A new event poster dropped for the highly anticipated showdown featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. The pair battles it out on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Baltimore’s three-division champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. Reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. moves up a weight class and looks to land a title in his second division.

The Tank vs Roach poster, with a light grey background, black writing, and orange accent color, shows both fighters and confirms the start time of the main card. The contest headlines the PBC PPV on Prime Video, starting at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Event post showing boxers Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr poster | Courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

Among the recently confirmed undercard bouts, Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) faces Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Renton, Washington-based Valenzuela makes the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title. Russell makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts.

