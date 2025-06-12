PFL 5 live results: Jackson vs Jean headlines semifinals in Nashville

Following the fourth round, PFL 5 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the semifinals on June 12 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.
In the main event, former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica faces undefeated Thad Jean (9-0) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL at welterweight. In the co-main event, 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo (24-6) of Peru takes on Gabriel Braga (16-2) of Brazil at featherweight.
Also on the card is another welterweight semifinal bout featuring Logan Storley (17-3) of Roslyn, SD, up against Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1) of Japan. Another featherweight semifinal pits 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev (22-0-1) against Taekyun Kim (11-1) of South Korea.
PFL 5: Semifinals live blog
PFL 5: Semifinals results
Get the full fight card for PFL 5: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)
- Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga
- Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
- Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tae Kyun Kim
Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)
- Jeremy Kennedy vs. Adam Borics
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy
- Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis
- Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley
- Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore