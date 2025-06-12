Subscribe
PFL 5 live results: Jackson vs Jean headlines semifinals in Nashville

2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals - Live results from Nashville, TN

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Jackson and Thad Jean face off at the PFL 5 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Nashville, TN
Jason Jackson and Thad Jean come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in on June 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN | PFL
Following the fourth round, PFL 5 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the semifinals on June 12 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

In the main event, former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica faces undefeated Thad Jean (9-0) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL at welterweight. In the co-main event, 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo (24-6) of Peru takes on Gabriel Braga (16-2) of Brazil at featherweight.

Also on the card is another welterweight semifinal bout featuring Logan Storley (17-3) of Roslyn, SD, up against Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1) of Japan. Another featherweight semifinal pits 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev (22-0-1) against Taekyun Kim (11-1) of South Korea.

PFL 5: Semifinals live blog

PFL 5 Semifinals: How to watch & start time

PFL 5: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

PFL 5: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 5: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)

  • Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga
  • Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tae Kyun Kim

Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

  • Jeremy Kennedy vs. Adam Borics
  • Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy
  • Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis
  • Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley
  • Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore
