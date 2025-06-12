PFL 5 live results: Jackson vs Jean headlines semifinals in Nashville

Following the fourth round, PFL 5 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the semifinals on June 12 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes.

In the main event, former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica faces undefeated Thad Jean (9-0) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL at welterweight. In the co-main event, 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo (24-6) of Peru takes on Gabriel Braga (16-2) of Brazil at featherweight.

Also on the card is another welterweight semifinal bout featuring Logan Storley (17-3) of Roslyn, SD, up against Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1) of Japan. Another featherweight semifinal pits 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev (22-0-1) against Taekyun Kim (11-1) of South Korea.

PFL 5: Semifinals live blog June 12, 2025 12:01 AM EDT PFL 5 Semifinals: How to watch & start time PFL 5: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

PFL 5: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 5: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)

Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean

Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga

Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tae Kyun Kim

Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)