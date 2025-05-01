2025 PFL World Tournament 4 results: Wilkinson vs Davis

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 4 rounds out the First Round of single-elimination contest “One Shot” on Thursday, May 1. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the first three installments last month. The fight card features the MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and heavyweight classes.
In the main event, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (19-3, 1 NC) of Australia faces former Bellator champion Phil Davis (24-7, 1 NC) of Harrisburg, PA. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Valentin Moldavsky (13-4, 1 NC) and Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3).
In another contest at light heavyweight, 2021 PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior (16-6, 2 NC) of Brazil meets Karl Moore (12-3) of Ireland. The main card opener is a 205-pound matchup between Karl Albrektsson (14-6) of Sweden and Simeon Powell (10-1) of England.
2025 PFL World Tournament 4 live blog
2025 PFL World Tournament 4 start time
2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT.
2025 PFL World Tournament 4 results
Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)
- Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
- Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Karl Moore
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
Prelims (7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT)
- Alexander Romanov vs. Timothy Johnson
- Oleg Popov vs. Karl Williams
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Abraham Bably
- Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier