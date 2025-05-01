2025 PFL World Tournament 4 results: Wilkinson vs Davis

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 4 rounds out the First Round of single-elimination contest “One Shot” on Thursday, May 1. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the first three installments last month. The fight card features the MMA bouts in the light heavyweight and heavyweight classes.

In the main event, 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson (19-3, 1 NC) of Australia faces former Bellator champion Phil Davis (24-7, 1 NC) of Harrisburg, PA. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Valentin Moldavsky (13-4, 1 NC) and Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3).

In another contest at light heavyweight, 2021 PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior (16-6, 2 NC) of Brazil meets Karl Moore (12-3) of Ireland. The main card opener is a 205-pound matchup between Karl Albrektsson (14-6) of Sweden and Simeon Powell (10-1) of England.

2025 PFL World Tournament 4 live blog May 1, 2025 1:01 am EDT 2025 PFL World Tournament 4 start time 2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT. Rob Wilkinson at the ceremonial weigh-in on April 30, 2025, ahead of his bout against Phil Davis at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL

2025 PFL World Tournament 4 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Karl Moore

Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell

Prelims (7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT)