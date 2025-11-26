Zurdo Ramirez to face Safar in January, ‘excited’ for Benavidez fight in May

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has confirmed his fight with David Benavidez on May 2 in Las Vegas. Before that, the unified cruiserweight champion is set to defend his titles against Robin Sirwan Safar on January 16 in Palm Desert, California.

Mexico’s two-division champion Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) was last in action in June, when he defeated Yuniel Dorticos to retain his WBA and WBO 200-pound belts. The 34-year-old Mazatlán native was then sidelined due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He returned to training at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood in October and is gearing up for next year.

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Two-division champion David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) dominated and stopped Anthony Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) to retain his WBC light heavyweight title last Saturday. Post-fight, the unbeaten 28-year-old Phoenix native announced his cruiserweight showdown against Ramirez.

“I’m excited about this fight, and this is something I’ve targeted for years,” said Ramirez. “It will be your classic Mexican versus Mexican/American [Benavidez] war. I’m familiar with David and his team and have shared the gym and ring with them in the past. They’re great people, but business is business, and come May, I will have my arm raised.”

Kicking off 2026, Ramirez takes on unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) of Sweden. The 32-year-old challenger won his previous bout in November by decision against Derick Miller Jr.

While not yet officially announced by Golden Boy, the Ramirez vs Safar clash is expected to be part of the card on January 16 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The event features Alexis Rocha facing Raul Curiel in their rematch.

At this stage, Ramirez’s fight against Benavidez appears to replace a potential unification with IBF champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 32 KOs) or with the winner of the scheduled rematch between WBC champion Badou Jack (29-3-3, 18 KOs) and former champion Noel Mikaelian (27-3, 12 KOs).