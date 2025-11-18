Rocha vs Curiel rematch confirmed for January in Palm Desert, California – Tickets

The rematch between Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel is confirmed for January 16 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The two fighters run it back following their first fight last December, which was ruled a majority draw. Tickets for the event go on sale this week via Ticketmaster.

Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) of Santa Ana, California, and Mexico’s Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) square off in a 12-round welterweight bout. 28-year-old southpaw Rocha puts his NABO title on the line, while 29-year-old Curiel brings his NABF belt to the ring.

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“January 16th isn’t a new fight, it’s Round 13,” Rocha said. “Curiel and I left something unfinished, and this time I’m not stopping until there’s no doubt left in anyone’s mind. He’s going to feel everything I’ve carried since that night. At Acrisure Arena, I’m ending this story – permanently.”

Curiel said, “I am very excited to continue to build my legacy, be able to fight, and continue this boxing saga. I am filled with emotions knowing that I will represent Mexico and my hometown of Tampico.”

The Rocha vs Curiel rematch was first reported in early November, with Golden Boy issuing an official announcement on Tuesday.

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Chavez set for undercard

The rematch between Manuel Flores and Jorge Chavez has been announced for the undercard. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, and Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, by way of Mexico, fought to a controversial draw in July.

“I feel blessed to be making an appearance in this new arena,” Flores said. “I am ready to showcase in this rematch that we are on different levels.”

Chavez said, “Everyone knows I won our last fight. Manuel knows this, the fans know this, his team knows this, and more importantly, I know this. Now it’s my job to take this out of the judges’ hands and to show Manuel once and for all who the real winner is between us.”

Other matchups featured on the Rocha vs Curiel 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Where to buy tickets for Rocha vs Curiel 2

Tickets for Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel 2 can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. PT to 10:00 p.m. PT. On-sale begins Friday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Tickets are priced at $200, $150, $100, $50, and $25, excluding applicable service charges, according to Golden Boy’s announcement.