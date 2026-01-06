Zurdo Ramirez returns as promoter in Robstown, Texas in late January

Zurdo Promotions, led by champion Gilberto Ramirez, co-promotes Gulf Coast Glory on January 31 at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, TX. The event marks the third time Mexico’s two-division world champion acts as promoter, the organization announced on Monday.

The fight card features two natives of Corpus Christi, TX: once-beaten Julian Delgado (7-1, 3 KOs) and former title challenger Jerry Belmontes (21-10, 6 KOs), who is returning to the ring. Also in action are Canada’s Kareem Hackett (12-1, 6 KOs) and unbeaten Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (7-0, 3 KOs) of Mongolia. Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the fight card, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Advertisement

“Promotion is something I’ve always wanted to be involved in,” Ramirez said. “Growing up on the streets of Mazatlán, I’ve always believed in being a bridge between my hometown and the United States. There’s no better place to start than Corpus Christi – a city where I defended my world title twice.”

“Corpus Christi is a true fight town, and I hope to continue building this venture here for a long time. I’m excited to showcase rising talent like hometown favorite Julian Delgado, along with the return of the ‘Corpus Christi Kid,’ Jerry Belmontes.”

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), who currently holds the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Yuniel Dorticos last June. The 34-year-old Mazatlán native was expected to face Robin Sirwan Safar in mid-January in Palm Desert, California, but the contest fell through after Safar was injured and forced to withdraw.

Tickets for Gulf Coast Glory in Robstown, TX, can be purchased through zurdopromotions.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. CT, with the first bout starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.