Zuffa Boxing announces nearly 100 signed fighters

Zuffa Boxing has announced a roster of nearly 100 athletes signed with the promotion. The lineup includes new names such as Mark Magsayo, Edwin De Los Santos, and Shane Mosley Jr., among others.
Filipino former WBC featherweight champion Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) has won four fights since dropping a decision to Brandon Figueroa in March 2023. In his previous outing last July, the 30-year-old defeated Jorge Mata by decision.
Dominican 26-year-old former WBC lightweight title challenger De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) stopped Eliot Chavez late last year to rebound from a decision defeat to Shakur Stevenson.
35-year-old Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jesus Ramos last December in his bid for the interim WBC middleweight belt.
The newly unveiled list also includes previously announced fighters like British Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), as well as athletes who have competed at the first three shows, including Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine.
List of Zuffa Boxing-Signed Athletes to Date
- Abel Mejia
- Adan Palma
- Adrian Serrano
- Ahmed Elbiali
- Alexis Alvarado
- Alvino Herrera
- Andrew Tabiti
- Anthony Hirsch
- Antonio Woods
- Austin Deanda
- Azat Hovhannisyan
- Brady Ochoa
- Brandon Glanton
- Breyon Gorham
- Cain Sandoval
- Callum Walsh
- Carlos Ocampo
- Casey Streeter
- Cesar Correa
- Charles Martin
- Christian Morales
- Conor Benn
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter
- Damoni Cato-Cain
- Daniel Barrera
- Daniyar Yeleussinov
- Darial Kuchmenov
- Devin Gantt
- Devonte Williams
- Diego Torres
- Dominique Francis
- Edwin De Los Santos
- Efe Ajagba
- Elias Diaz
- Emiliano Alvarado
- Emiliano Cardenas
- Eridson Garcia
- Ethan Perez
- Feargal McCrory
- Floyd Diaz
- Guillermo Gutierrez
- Ivan Dychko
- Jai Opetaia
- Jalil Hackett
- Jamar Talley
- James Perella
- Jardae Anderson
- Jaybrio Pe Benito
- Jaycob Ramos
- Jesus Saracho
- Onathan Rojas
- Jorge Lagunas
- Jorge Maravillo
- Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela
- Joshua Clark
- Joshua Juarez
- Julian Gomez
- Julian Rodriguez
- Justin Viloria
- Kevin Boakye
- Leonardo Padilla
- Leonardo Ruiz
- Marcus Harris
- Mark Beuke
- Mark Magsayo
- Max Ornelas
- Maxime Vaz
- Mihai Nistor
- Misael Rodriguez
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk
- Omar Trinidad
- Oscar Perez
- Oswaldo Molina
- Otabek Kholmatov
- Pablo Rubio Jr
- Radivoje Kalajdzic
- Radzhab Butaev
- Raphael Monny
- Ricardo Candido
- Ricardo Salas
- Robert Meriwether III
- Roberto Cruz
- Rocco Santomauro
- Ryan Maine
- Shane Mosley Jr
- Serhii Bohachuk
- Shinard Bunch
- Suray Mahmutovic
- Tony Hirsh
- Troy Nash
- Umar Dzambekov
- Vernon Brown
- Vic Pasillas
- Vlad Panin
Next up on the promotion’s calendar is Zuffa Boxing 04, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The event features Australia’s IBF and Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) facing Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The contest is set to crown the inaugural Zuffa Boxing champion at 200 lbs.
The Opetaia vs Glanton undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.