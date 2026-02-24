Zuffa Boxing announces nearly 100 signed fighters

Zuffa Boxing has announced a roster of nearly 100 athletes signed with the promotion. The lineup includes new names such as Mark Magsayo, Edwin De Los Santos, and Shane Mosley Jr., among others.

Filipino former WBC featherweight champion Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) has won four fights since dropping a decision to Brandon Figueroa in March 2023. In his previous outing last July, the 30-year-old defeated Jorge Mata by decision.

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Dominican 26-year-old former WBC lightweight title challenger De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) stopped Eliot Chavez late last year to rebound from a decision defeat to Shakur Stevenson.

35-year-old Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jesus Ramos last December in his bid for the interim WBC middleweight belt.

The newly unveiled list also includes previously announced fighters like British Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), as well as athletes who have competed at the first three shows, including Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine.

List of Zuffa Boxing-Signed Athletes to Date

Abel Mejia

Adan Palma

Adrian Serrano

Ahmed Elbiali

Alexis Alvarado

Alvino Herrera

Andrew Tabiti

Anthony Hirsch

Antonio Woods

Austin Deanda

Azat Hovhannisyan

Brady Ochoa

Brandon Glanton

Breyon Gorham

Cain Sandoval

Callum Walsh

Carlos Ocampo

Casey Streeter

Cesar Correa

Charles Martin

Christian Morales

Conor Benn

Da’Mazion Vanhouter

Damoni Cato-Cain

Daniel Barrera

Daniyar Yeleussinov

Darial Kuchmenov

Devin Gantt

Devonte Williams

Diego Torres

Dominique Francis

Edwin De Los Santos

Efe Ajagba

Elias Diaz

Emiliano Alvarado

Emiliano Cardenas

Eridson Garcia

Ethan Perez

Feargal McCrory

Floyd Diaz

Guillermo Gutierrez

Ivan Dychko

Jai Opetaia

Jalil Hackett

Jamar Talley

James Perella

Jardae Anderson

Jaybrio Pe Benito

Jaycob Ramos

Jesus Saracho

Onathan Rojas

Jorge Lagunas

Jorge Maravillo

Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela

Joshua Clark

Joshua Juarez

Julian Gomez

Julian Rodriguez

Justin Viloria

Kevin Boakye

Leonardo Padilla

Leonardo Ruiz

Marcus Harris

Mark Beuke

Mark Magsayo

Max Ornelas

Maxime Vaz

Mihai Nistor

Misael Rodriguez

Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Omar Trinidad

Oscar Perez

Oswaldo Molina

Otabek Kholmatov

Pablo Rubio Jr

Radivoje Kalajdzic

Radzhab Butaev

Raphael Monny

Ricardo Candido

Ricardo Salas

Robert Meriwether III

Roberto Cruz

Rocco Santomauro

Ryan Maine

Shane Mosley Jr

Serhii Bohachuk

Shinard Bunch

Suray Mahmutovic

Tony Hirsh

Troy Nash

Umar Dzambekov

Vernon Brown

Vic Pasillas

Vlad Panin

Next up on the promotion’s calendar is Zuffa Boxing 04, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The event features Australia’s IBF and Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) facing Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The contest is set to crown the inaugural Zuffa Boxing champion at 200 lbs.

The Opetaia vs Glanton undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.