Conor Benn signs with Zuffa Boxing

British middleweight Conor Benn joins the Zuffa Boxing athlete roster, with his next fight expected to be announced shortly. UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on Friday.

“Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar,” White said. “He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He’s ready for a world title next, and I can’t wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He’s going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers.”

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In his previous outing last November in London, Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) took revenge on Chris Eubank Jr. The 29-year-old’s next fight – and the first under the Zuffa Boxing banner – is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing,” Benn said. “I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.”

Benn joins the likes of prominent boxers recently signed with Zuffa Boxing, including Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, who faces Brandon Glanton for the promotion’s inaugural title on March 8 in Las Vegas.