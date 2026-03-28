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Zuffa Boxing 5: Full card confirmed

Zuffa Boxing 5: Cortes vs Garcia airs live next Sunday from Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Interior of Meta Apex in Las Vegas with a Zuffa Boxing logo displayed
Inside Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026, featuring the Zuffa Boxing logo. Photo by Rich Wade/Zuffa Boxing

The full fight card is confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 5: Cortes vs Garcia, taking place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. In addition to the previously announced main card bouts, five preliminary matchups are now also official.

Atop the prelims, Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) faces Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, in an eight-round featherweight bout.

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Also on the card, Robert Meriwether III (10-0, 4 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky, takes on Tony Hirsch Jr. (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California, in an eight-round lightweight bout.

An eight-round welterweight battle pits Jorge Maravillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Salinas, California, against Elias Diaz (15-3, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California.

Troy Nash (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, meets Bryan Rodriguez (8-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, in an eight-round featherweight contest.

The event opener is a six-round bantamweight bout between Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Union City, California, and Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hollywood, California.

The main event is a 10-round lightweight bout between unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, and Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The co-main event is a 10-round lightweight clash between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) and New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.

The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight showdown between Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia and Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Zuffa Boxing 5 airs live on Paramount+.

Current Zuffa Boxing 5 lineup

Main card

  • Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs), lightweight
  • Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) vs. Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs), lightweight
  • Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) vs. Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs), featherweight

Prelims

  • Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs), featherweight
  • Robert Meriwether III (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (7-0-2, 4 KOs), lightweight
  • Jorge Maravillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Elias Diaz (15-3, 8 KOs), welterweight
  • Troy Nash (6-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Bryan Rodriguez (8-1, 1 KO), featherweight
  • Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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