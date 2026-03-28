Zuffa Boxing 5: Full card confirmed

The full fight card is confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 5: Cortes vs Garcia, taking place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. In addition to the previously announced main card bouts, five preliminary matchups are now also official.

Atop the prelims, Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) faces Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, in an eight-round featherweight bout.

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Also on the card, Robert Meriwether III (10-0, 4 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky, takes on Tony Hirsch Jr. (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California, in an eight-round lightweight bout.

An eight-round welterweight battle pits Jorge Maravillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of Salinas, California, against Elias Diaz (15-3, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California.

Troy Nash (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, meets Bryan Rodriguez (8-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, in an eight-round featherweight contest.

The event opener is a six-round bantamweight bout between Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Union City, California, and Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hollywood, California.

The main event is a 10-round lightweight bout between unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, and Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The co-main event is a 10-round lightweight clash between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) and New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.

The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight showdown between Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia and Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Zuffa Boxing 5 airs live on Paramount+.

Current Zuffa Boxing 5 lineup

Main card

Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs), lightweight

Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) vs. Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs), lightweight

Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) vs. Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs), featherweight

Prelims

Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs), featherweight

Robert Meriwether III (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (7-0-2, 4 KOs), lightweight

Jorge Maravillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Elias Diaz (15-3, 8 KOs), welterweight

Troy Nash (6-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Bryan Rodriguez (8-1, 1 KO), featherweight

Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight