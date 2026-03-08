Zuffa Boxing 4 live results: Opetaia beats Glanton to claim title – Video

Jai Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title on Sunday, March 8, live from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Opetaia’s The Ring belt is also at stake. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

During the final press conference, two-time champion Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) of Australia said his IBF title would also be on the line, with Zuffa Boxing sharing the clip on social media. On the same day, the sports governing body, IBF, released a statement withdrawing sanction of his bout against Atlanta’s Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs).

Advertisement

The Opetaia vs Glanton championship showdown headlines Zuffa Boxing 4.

The co-feature is an all-Mexican 10-round welterweight bout between Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs).

An eight-round featherweight bout between San Diego’s Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles kicks off the main card.

The Zuffa Boxing 4 prelims include:

Vlad Panin (23-2, 15 KOs) facing Shinard Bunch (22-3-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Joshua Juarez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, taking on Jardae Anderson (11-1, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

Jaycob Ramos (4-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, battling San Antonio’s Ethan Perez (8-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.

A six-round lightweight matchup between Brady Ochoa (9-0, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California.

Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, clashing with Dominican Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.

Zuffa Boxing 4 results

Get Zuffa Boxing 4 full fight card results below.

Main card

Jai Opetaia def. Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision (119-106, 119-106, 119-106) | Watch video

Ricardo Salas def. Jesus Saracho by TKO (R8, 2:05)

Pablo Rubio def. Adan Palma by unanimous decision (77-73, 77-73, 76-74)

Prelims

Vlad Panin def. Shinard Bunch by TKO (R9, 2:29)

Joshua Juarez def. Jardae Anderson by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Jaycob Ramos vs. Ethan Perez – majority draw (57-55, 56-56, 56-56)

Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano – majority draw (58-56, 57-57-57)

Emiliano Alvarado def. Erick Rosado by unanimous decision (59-54, 59-54, 59-54)

Zuffa Boxing 4 live blog March 9, 2026 12:38 AM EDT Opetaia vs Glanton – Fight Photos Additional fight photos from Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton have now been released. Referee Allen Huggins raises Jai Opetaia's hand in victory over Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 11:51 PM EDT Jai Opetaia defeats Brandon Glanton by decision to claim Zuffa Boxing title Australia’s two-time IBF 200-pound champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) defeats Brandon Glanton (21-4, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, by unanimous decision to win the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title. After 12 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 119-106.



With the win, Opetaia also retains his The Ring belt. Jai Opetaia lands an uppercut during his bout against Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 11:45 PM EDT Point deducted from Opetaia In the 11th round, referee Allen Huggins deducted a point from Jai Opetaia for holding. March 8, 2026 11:31 PM EDT Another low blow, another point deduction In the eighth round, Jai Opetaia suffered another low blow and was given time to recover. Brandon Glanton was deducted another point. Jai Opetaia during his bout against Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 11:24 PM EDT Opetaia suffers low blow, Glanton losses point for holding In the fifth round, Jai Opetaia suffered a low blow. In the sixth round, Brandon Glanton was deducted a point for holding.



Andre Ward says that the referee needs to stay back and let them fight. Referee Allen Huggins deducts a point from Brandon Glanton during his bout against Jai Opetaia at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 11:18 PM EDT Opetaia vs Glanton Underway The main event is underway as Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton clash for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title. Jai Opetaia (R) and Brandon Glanton (L) during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 10:46 PM EDT Main Event: Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton It’s time for the main event, featuring Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) facing Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing championship at 200 lbs. Opetaia’s The Ring belt is also at stake.



Glanton is ranked No. 15 by the IBF, No. 8 by the WBC, and No. 11 by the WBO.



The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds. Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 10:43 PM EDT Ricardo Salas TKOs Jesus Saracho in eighth round Ricardo Salas (23-2-2, 17 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-3-2, 12 KOs) by eighth-round TKO. Referee Robert Hoyle stopped the welterweight bout at 2:05 of the round. Ricardo Salas lands an uppercut during his bout against Jesus Saracho at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 9:59 PM EDT Pablo Rubio defeats Adan Palma by decision Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles defeats San Diego’s Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-73, 77-73, and 76-74.



On his way to victory, Rubio suffered two knockdowns in the third round. Pablo Rubio during his bout against Adan Palma at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 9:03 PM EDT Vlad Panin TKOs Shinard Bunch in ninth round Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) defeats Shinard Bunch (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, by ninth-round TKO at welterweight. Referee Allen Huggins stepped in at 2:29 of the round. Vlad Panin throws a jab during his bout against Shinard Bunch at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 8:54 PM EDT Jai Opetaia Hand Wrapping Jai Opetaia gets his hands wrapped ahead of his fight with Brandon Glanton. Jai Opetaia getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 8:47 PM EDT Brandon Glanton Hand Wrapping Brandon Glanton gets his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Jai Opetaia. Brandon Glanton getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Jai Opetaia at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 8:22 PM EDT Joshua Juarez defeats Jardae Anderson by decision Joshua Juarez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, defeats Jardae Anderson (11-2, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, by unanimous decision at heavyweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75. Joshua Juarez lands a punch during his bout against Jardae Anderson at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 8:15 PM EDT Red Dela Cruz – From UFC Octagon to Zuffa Boxing Ring Filipino-Australian UFC Octagon girl Red Dela Cruz makes a ring girl appearance at Zuffa Boxing 4. Ring girl Red Dela Cruz holds up the round 5 card during Zuffa Boxing 4 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 7:44 PM EDT Jaycob Ramos vs Ethan Perez – Majority Draw The bout between Jaycob Ramos (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, and San Antonio’s Ethan Perez (8-0-1, 3 KOs) ends in a majority draw. After six rounds at featherweight, one judge scored the fight 57-55 for Ramos, while two other judges scored it 56-56. During the fight, both fighters scored knockdowns. Jaycob Ramos and Ethan Perez during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 7:11 PM EDT Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano – Majority Draw Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, fight to a majority draw. After six rounds at lightweight, one judge scored the fight 58-56 in favor of Ochoa, while two other judges scored it 57-57. Brady Ochoa throws a punch during his bout against Adrian Serrano at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 6:38 PM EDT Emiliano Alvarado defeats Erick Rosado by decision In the first fight of the night, Emiliano Alvarado (11-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, defeats Erick Rosado (16-5, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, by unanimous decision. After six rounds at featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 59-54.



On his way to victory, Alvarado dropped Rosado in the second round with a big left hook. Emiliano Alvarado and Erick Rosado during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 6:01 PM EDT Zuffa Boxing 4 – Live Now Here’s a look at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as the action kicks off! Zuffa Boxing 4 is now streaming live on Paramount+. The boxing ring set up at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Rich Wade/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 5:58 PM EDT Photo: Zuffa Boxing Championship Belt Here’s a look at the Zuffa Boxing Championship belt from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Zuffa Boxing Championship belt presented during Zuffa Boxing 4 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Rich Wade/Zuffa Boxing March 8, 2026 5:39 PM EDT Zuffa Boxing 4 – Pre-Show The Zuffa Boxing 4 pre-show is now live.



The action inside the ring kicks off at the top of the hour with a free preliminary bout featuring Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, against Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a six-round featherweight contest. March 8, 2026 5:26 PM EDT Jai Opetaia on the IBF Title vs Glanton Here’s a clip from the final press conference when Jai Opetaia was asked whether the IBF cruiserweight title would be on the line. March 8, 2026 5:11 PM EDT Brandon Glanton on Zuffa Boxing Brandon Glanton says, “Zuffa’s treated me better than I’ve been treated before.” March 8, 2026 4:44 PM EDT Zuffa Boxing 4 Prelims Spotlight Check out the feature highlighting the fighters battling on the Zuffa Boxing 4 prelims. March 8, 2026 4:00 PM EDT Ricardo Salas vs Jesus Saracho – Face-Off In the co-feature, Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs) at welterweight. March 8, 2026 3:56 PM EDT Adan Palma vs Pablo Rubio – Face-Off The main card opener is a featherweight matchup between Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles. March 8, 2026 3:52 PM EDT Opetaia vs Glanton – Final Face-Off Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton came face-to-face one last time before their bout at the weigh-in, conducted a day before the showdown.



See the weigh-in results and photos. March 8, 2026 5:57 AM EDT Zuffa Boxing Championship Belt Here’s the Zuffa Boxing title belt – the one Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton will fight for – up close. March 8, 2026 4:37 AM EDT Brandon Glanton Targets Upset Against Jai Opetaia Watch Brandon Glanton as he prepares for and previews his fight against Jai Opetaia. March 8, 2026 12:51 AM EST Jai Opetaia ahead of Zuffa Boxing 4 In the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown, Zuffa Boxing spotlighted Jai Opetaia, walking fans through his career and previewing his clash with Brandon Glanton. March 7, 2026 11:00 PM EST Press Conference Highlights In case you missed it, watch Zuffa Boxing 4 press conference highlights featuring Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton, as they preview their bout.