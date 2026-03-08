Zuffa Boxing 4 live results: Opetaia beats Glanton to claim title – Video

Jai Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title on Sunday, March 8, live from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Opetaia’s The Ring belt is also at stake. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
During the final press conference, two-time champion Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) of Australia said his IBF title would also be on the line, with Zuffa Boxing sharing the clip on social media. On the same day, the sports governing body, IBF, released a statement withdrawing sanction of his bout against Atlanta’s Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs).
The Opetaia vs Glanton championship showdown headlines Zuffa Boxing 4.
The co-feature is an all-Mexican 10-round welterweight bout between Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs).
An eight-round featherweight bout between San Diego’s Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles kicks off the main card.
The Zuffa Boxing 4 prelims include:
- Vlad Panin (23-2, 15 KOs) facing Shinard Bunch (22-3-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, in a 10-round welterweight bout.
- Joshua Juarez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, taking on Jardae Anderson (11-1, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, in an eight-round heavyweight bout.
- Jaycob Ramos (4-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, battling San Antonio’s Ethan Perez (8-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.
- A six-round lightweight matchup between Brady Ochoa (9-0, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California.
- Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, clashing with Dominican Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.
Zuffa Boxing 4 results
Get Zuffa Boxing 4 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Jai Opetaia def. Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision (119-106, 119-106, 119-106) | Watch video
- Ricardo Salas def. Jesus Saracho by TKO (R8, 2:05)
- Pablo Rubio def. Adan Palma by unanimous decision (77-73, 77-73, 76-74)
Prelims
- Vlad Panin def. Shinard Bunch by TKO (R9, 2:29)
- Joshua Juarez def. Jardae Anderson by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)
- Jaycob Ramos vs. Ethan Perez – majority draw (57-55, 56-56, 56-56)
- Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano – majority draw (58-56, 57-57-57)
- Emiliano Alvarado def. Erick Rosado by unanimous decision (59-54, 59-54, 59-54)
Zuffa Boxing 4 live blog
Opetaia vs Glanton – Fight Photos
Additional fight photos from Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton have now been released.
Jai Opetaia defeats Brandon Glanton by decision to claim Zuffa Boxing title
Australia’s two-time IBF 200-pound champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) defeats Brandon Glanton (21-4, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, by unanimous decision to win the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title. After 12 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 119-106.
With the win, Opetaia also retains his The Ring belt.
Point deducted from Opetaia
In the 11th round, referee Allen Huggins deducted a point from Jai Opetaia for holding.
Another low blow, another point deduction
In the eighth round, Jai Opetaia suffered another low blow and was given time to recover. Brandon Glanton was deducted another point.
Opetaia suffers low blow, Glanton losses point for holding
In the fifth round, Jai Opetaia suffered a low blow. In the sixth round, Brandon Glanton was deducted a point for holding.
Andre Ward says that the referee needs to stay back and let them fight.
Opetaia vs Glanton Underway
The main event is underway as Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton clash for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title.
Main Event: Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton
It’s time for the main event, featuring Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) facing Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing championship at 200 lbs. Opetaia’s The Ring belt is also at stake.
Glanton is ranked No. 15 by the IBF, No. 8 by the WBC, and No. 11 by the WBO.
The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Ricardo Salas TKOs Jesus Saracho in eighth round
Ricardo Salas (23-2-2, 17 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-3-2, 12 KOs) by eighth-round TKO. Referee Robert Hoyle stopped the welterweight bout at 2:05 of the round.
Pablo Rubio defeats Adan Palma by decision
Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles defeats San Diego’s Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-73, 77-73, and 76-74.
On his way to victory, Rubio suffered two knockdowns in the third round.
Vlad Panin TKOs Shinard Bunch in ninth round
Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) defeats Shinard Bunch (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, by ninth-round TKO at welterweight. Referee Allen Huggins stepped in at 2:29 of the round.
Jai Opetaia Hand Wrapping
Jai Opetaia gets his hands wrapped ahead of his fight with Brandon Glanton.
Brandon Glanton Hand Wrapping
Brandon Glanton gets his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Jai Opetaia.
Joshua Juarez defeats Jardae Anderson by decision
Joshua Juarez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, defeats Jardae Anderson (11-2, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, by unanimous decision at heavyweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75.
Red Dela Cruz – From UFC Octagon to Zuffa Boxing Ring
Filipino-Australian UFC Octagon girl Red Dela Cruz makes a ring girl appearance at Zuffa Boxing 4.
Jaycob Ramos vs Ethan Perez – Majority Draw
The bout between Jaycob Ramos (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, and San Antonio’s Ethan Perez (8-0-1, 3 KOs) ends in a majority draw. After six rounds at featherweight, one judge scored the fight 57-55 for Ramos, while two other judges scored it 56-56. During the fight, both fighters scored knockdowns.
Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano – Majority Draw
Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, fight to a majority draw. After six rounds at lightweight, one judge scored the fight 58-56 in favor of Ochoa, while two other judges scored it 57-57.
Emiliano Alvarado defeats Erick Rosado by decision
In the first fight of the night, Emiliano Alvarado (11-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, defeats Erick Rosado (16-5, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, by unanimous decision. After six rounds at featherweight, all three judges scored the fight 59-54.
On his way to victory, Alvarado dropped Rosado in the second round with a big left hook.
Zuffa Boxing 4 – Live Now
Here’s a look at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as the action kicks off! Zuffa Boxing 4 is now streaming live on Paramount+.
Photo: Zuffa Boxing Championship Belt
Here’s a look at the Zuffa Boxing Championship belt from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.
Zuffa Boxing 4 – Pre-Show
The Zuffa Boxing 4 pre-show is now live.
The action inside the ring kicks off at the top of the hour with a free preliminary bout featuring Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, against Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a six-round featherweight contest.
Jai Opetaia on the IBF Title vs Glanton
Here’s a clip from the final press conference when Jai Opetaia was asked whether the IBF cruiserweight title would be on the line.
Brandon Glanton on Zuffa Boxing
Brandon Glanton says, “Zuffa’s treated me better than I’ve been treated before.”
Zuffa Boxing 4 Prelims Spotlight
Check out the feature highlighting the fighters battling on the Zuffa Boxing 4 prelims.
Ricardo Salas vs Jesus Saracho – Face-Off
In the co-feature, Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs) at welterweight.
Adan Palma vs Pablo Rubio – Face-Off
The main card opener is a featherweight matchup between Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles.
Opetaia vs Glanton – Final Face-Off
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton came face-to-face one last time before their bout at the weigh-in, conducted a day before the showdown.
See the weigh-in results and photos.
Zuffa Boxing Championship Belt
Here’s the Zuffa Boxing title belt – the one Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton will fight for – up close.
Brandon Glanton Targets Upset Against Jai Opetaia
Watch Brandon Glanton as he prepares for and previews his fight against Jai Opetaia.
Jai Opetaia ahead of Zuffa Boxing 4
In the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown, Zuffa Boxing spotlighted Jai Opetaia, walking fans through his career and previewing his clash with Brandon Glanton.
Press Conference Highlights
In case you missed it, watch Zuffa Boxing 4 press conference highlights featuring Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton, as they preview their bout.