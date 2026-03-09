Photos: Jai Opetaia wins inaugural Zuffa Boxing title against Brandon Glanton

Jai Opetaia came out victorious over Brandon Glanton to become the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion. The two fighters squared off on March 8 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

The contest went the full 12-round distance. Australia’s two-time IBF 200-pound champion Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) claimed the win against Glanton (21-4, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 119-106.

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In the fifth round, Opetaia suffered a low blow. In the sixth round, referee Allen Huggins deducted a point from Glanton for holding. In the eighth round, Opetaia suffered another low blow, for which Glanton was deducted another point. In the 11th round, a point was deducted from Opetaia for holding.

In addition to the win, Opetaia retained his The Ring belt. Post-fight, the 30-year-old Sydney southpaw reiterated his goal of becoming the undisputed champion in the division.

Jai Opetaia makes his ring walk during his bout against Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Brandon Glanton in the ring during his bout against Jai Opetaia at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton touch gloves during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton shakes hands during their bout at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia celebrates his victory over Brandon Glanton at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Among other Zuffa Boxing 4 results, Ricardo Salas (23-2-2, 17 KOs) defeated Jesus Saracho (16-3-2, 12 KOs) by eighth-round TKO in an all-Mexican welterweight bout. Referee Robert Hoyle stopped the bout at 2:05 of the round.

Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles defeated San Diego’s Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round featherweight bout. The judges scored it 77-73, 77-73, and 76-74. En route to his victory, Rubio overcame two knockdowns suffered in the third round.