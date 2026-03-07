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Photos: Opetaia and Glanton make weight for Zuffa Boxing 200-pound title

Jai Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title this Sunday in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jai Opetaia during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Brandon Glanton
Jai Opetaia during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their fight for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing title. Both fighters made the required 200-pound limit. The event airs live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 8.

Australia’s Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) came in at 199.5 lbs, while Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, showed 200 lbs.

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Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia also puts his The Ring belt on the line.

During the pre-fight press conference, it was announced that the IBF title would also be at stake. However, later on Friday, the sports governing body issued a statement that it had withdrawn sanction of the bout.

On the Opetaia vs Glanton undercard, Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 145.5 lbs and 146.5 lbs, respectively, for their all-Mexican showdown.

Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles both weighed in at 125.5 lbs.

Check out the current Zuffa Boxing 4 lineup and official weights below.

Jai Opetaia during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jai Opetaia during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton shake hands during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton shake hands during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Ricardo Salas and Jesus Saracho during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Ricardo Salas and Jesus Saracho during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Adan Palma and Pablo Rubio during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Adan Palma and Pablo Rubio during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Vlad Panin and Shinard Bunch during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Vlad Panin and Shinard Bunch during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Joshua Juarez and Jardae Anderson during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Joshua Juarez and Jardae Anderson during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Jaycob Ramos and Ethan Perez during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Jaycob Ramos and Ethan Perez during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Brady Ochoa and Adrian Serrano during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Brady Ochoa and Adrian Serrano during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing
Emiliano Alvarado and Erick Rosado during the Zuffa Boxing 4 weigh-in
Emiliano Alvarado and Erick Rosado during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

The current Zuffa Boxing 4 lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Jai Opetaia (199.5 lbs) vs. Brandon Glanton (200 lbs)
  • Ricardo Salas (145.5 lbs) vs. Jesus Saracho (146.5 lbs)
  • Adan Palma (125.5 lbs) vs. Pablo Rubio (125.5 lbs)

Prelims

  • Vlad Panin (146.5 lbs) vs. Shinard Bunch (147 lbs)
  • Joshua Juarez (258 lbs) vs. Jardae Anderson (263 lbs)
  • Jaycob Ramos (126 lbs) vs. Ethan Perez (125.5 lbs)
  • Brady Ochoa (134 lbs) vs. Adrian Serrano (135 lbs)
  • Emiliano Alvarado (125.5 lbs) vs. Erick Rosado (124.5 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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