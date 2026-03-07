Photos: Opetaia and Glanton make weight for Zuffa Boxing 200-pound title

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their fight for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing title. Both fighters made the required 200-pound limit. The event airs live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 8.

Australia’s Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) came in at 199.5 lbs, while Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia, showed 200 lbs.

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Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia also puts his The Ring belt on the line.

During the pre-fight press conference, it was announced that the IBF title would also be at stake. However, later on Friday, the sports governing body issued a statement that it had withdrawn sanction of the bout.

On the Opetaia vs Glanton undercard, Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 145.5 lbs and 146.5 lbs, respectively, for their all-Mexican showdown.

Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego and Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles both weighed in at 125.5 lbs.

Check out the current Zuffa Boxing 4 lineup and official weights below.

Jai Opetaia during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton shake hands during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Ricardo Salas and Jesus Saracho during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Adan Palma and Pablo Rubio during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Vlad Panin and Shinard Bunch during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Joshua Juarez and Jardae Anderson during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Jaycob Ramos and Ethan Perez during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Brady Ochoa and Adrian Serrano during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

Emiliano Alvarado and Erick Rosado during the Zuffa Boxing 04 weigh-in at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing

The current Zuffa Boxing 4 lineup is as follows:

Main card

Jai Opetaia (199.5 lbs) vs. Brandon Glanton (200 lbs)

Ricardo Salas (145.5 lbs) vs. Jesus Saracho (146.5 lbs)

Adan Palma (125.5 lbs) vs. Pablo Rubio (125.5 lbs)

Prelims

Vlad Panin (146.5 lbs) vs. Shinard Bunch (147 lbs)

Joshua Juarez (258 lbs) vs. Jardae Anderson (263 lbs)

Jaycob Ramos (126 lbs) vs. Ethan Perez (125.5 lbs)

Brady Ochoa (134 lbs) vs. Adrian Serrano (135 lbs)

Emiliano Alvarado (125.5 lbs) vs. Erick Rosado (124.5 lbs)