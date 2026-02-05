Zuffa Boxing 3: Six new bouts reported for mid-February card

Six new bouts have been reported for the upcoming Zuffa Boxing 3 fight card, scheduled for Sunday, February 15, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

The previously announced main event features Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria against Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri, in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

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Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported six additional undercard bouts on Thursday via social media. The promotion has not yet officially confirmed these matchups.

A 10-round light heavyweight contest pits Umar Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs) against Ahmed Elbiali (24-1, 19 KOs) of Egypt.

An eight-round lightweight bout features Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, California, vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Among the six-round middleweight bouts, San Bernardino, California-based Leonardo Ruiz (16-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico faces Casey James Streeter (15-2-2, 6 KOs) of Portland, Maine, while Antonio Woods (14-1, 12 KOs) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, takes on Mark Beuke (12-3, 7 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

A six-round lightweight matchup pairs Oswaldo Molina (8-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico against Joshua Clark (9-1, 2 KOs) of Ecuador.

A six-round featherweight bout features Emiliano Alvarado (9-0, 5 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, vs. Devin Gantt (5-2, 5 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey.

Additionally, Australia’s IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) – confirmed to headline Zuffa Boxing 04 on March 8 – is reportedly finalizing a fight with Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs), though the bout has not been officially announced.

Full list of reported bouts for Zuffa Boxing 3:

Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) vs. Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs), heavyweight

Umar Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Ahmed Elbiali (24-1, 19 KOs), light heavyweight

Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs), lightweight

Leonardo Ruiz (16-1, 8 KOs) vs. Casey James Streeter (15-2-2, 6 KOs), middleweight

Antonio Woods (14-1, 12 KOs) vs. Mark Beuke (12-3, 7 KOs), middleweight

Oswaldo Molina (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Joshua Clark (9-1, 2 KOs), lightweight

Emiliano Alvarado (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Devin Gantt (5-2, 5 KOs), featherweight