Yoenis Tellez aims for ‘spectacular’ win over Julian Williams, targets champions

Yoenis Tellez goes up against Julian Williams on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pair battle it out for the vacant interim WBA super welterweight title. The 12-round contest kicks off the pay-per-view topped by Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.

Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) is confident in his victory over Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs). The unbeaten 24-year-old contender from Cuba looks to go through Philadelphia’s former unified champion and face the likes of Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford, and Sebastian Fundora.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to my team for getting me this opportunity,” Yoenis Tellez said following a recent training session. “I plan to make the most of it. I’m focused, I’m prepared, and I’m ready to make a statement on March 1st. This is just the beginning!”

“Training in Texas with Coach Ronnie has been incredible as always. Every day we focus on the little details that matter, refine my technique, and make sure I’m in the best shape possible. Ronnie brings a wealth of knowledge, and I’ve grown a lot under his guidance. This has been one of my best camps yet, and I feel stronger, faster, and more prepared than ever.”

Stafford, Texas-based Yoenis Tellez fought twice in 2024, defeating Johan Gonzalez via seventh-round TKO and Joseph Jackson by unanimous decision. The 34-year-old Williams, who held the unified IBF and WBA 154-pound straps, returned to winning ways early last year, stopping Gustavo David Vittori in the second round.

“Julian Williams is a former world champion with a lot of experience, and I respect what he’s done in the sport. But on March 1, I’m going to come with everything I’ve got. I have a style that is exciting, and I’m confident in my ability to execute our game plan. This is a huge opportunity for me, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m capable of.”

“Fighting at Barclays Center in Brooklyn is a dream come true. New York has held some of the biggest fights in boxing history, and I’m excited to perform on such a big stage for the first time. I know the energy in the arena is going to be electric, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for all the fans.”

‘Position to face Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford & Sebastian Fundora’

“A win in this fight solidifies me as the top contender at 154 pounds. My goal is to win in spectacular fashion and be squarely in position to face Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford, and Sebastian Fundora.”

Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) is the former undisputed super welterweight champion. The Lafayette, Louisiana native hasn’t fought since September 2023, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez.

Omaha’s current WBA super welterweight champion and interim WBO titleholder Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) awaits his clash with Canelo in September. Coachella-based Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL is scheduled to defend his unified WBC and WBO belts against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT on March 22.

The Tellez vs Williams fight is featured on the four-fight PPV card. In the main event, three-weight champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD defends his WBA lightweight title against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD. Also on the card, Dominican Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Spanish challenger Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs).