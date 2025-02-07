Paul vs Canelo fight off, Alvarez vs Crawford back on

The boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez has fallen through. The matchup was recently reported as having an “agreement” for May 3 in Las Vegas.

The Paul vs Canelo bout didn’t go ahead after the Mexican star reportedly changed his mind to make a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is now, once again, expected to face Terence Crawford in a bout that was recently reported “as canceled.”

Saudi Arabia’s Minister and current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, announced “4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season” on social media. The latter reposted, the message replying “Let’s go brother.”

Canelo’s first of four fights is said to be staged on May 4, with a live broadcast in the U.S. on May 3, according to ESPN, citing sources. Former two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA, and French fighter Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs), who knocked out Jaime Munguia last December, are two fighters mentioned as possible opponents.

The Canelo vs Crawford bout is expected on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE replied with a comment, saying: “I’m waiting on Canelo in September and going to shock the world in Riyadh Season!”

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions issued a statement on Friday that reads: “MVP was deep in negotiations for a blockbuster fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, a massive event for the Mexican, Puerto Rican and American fans, and it’s disappointing to see how the situation unfolded. MVP operates with integrity, transparency, and respect for the sport, its athletes, and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing

world shares those values.”

In his previous outing last September in Las Vegas, former undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga and retained his unified 168-pound WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. Two-division undisputed champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision last August in Los Angeles to claim the WBA super welterweight title, as well as the interim WBO 154 lbs straps.

Jake Paul’s (11-1, 7 KOs) most recent bout saw a decision victory over Mike Tyson last November in Arlington. The Cleveland, Ohio native is expected to face one of the “high-profile opponents” at an event expected to be announced soon, according to the statement.