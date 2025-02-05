Xander Zayas eyes title shot with ‘statement’ against Slawa Spomer

Xander Zayas looks to secure his title shot on February 14, when he faces Slawa Spomer at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight. The contest serves as the co-feature to Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis, live on ESPN.

WBO’s No. 1 Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) made two successful ring appearances in 2024, scoring unanimous decisions against former champion Patrick Teixeira in June and Damian Sosa in September. The 22-year-old Puerto Rican is opposed by 32-year-old Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan, who eliminated Adam Ngange in the first round last November after landing a pair of stoppage victories in 2023 against Felice Moncelli and Milan Prat.

“I’ve watched clips of his fights. He’s undefeated and knows how to adjust,” Xander Zayas said following a recent training session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “He’s a good boxer, but I feel superior in every aspect. He’s a warrior, but I am the better fighter overall.”

“We’ve worked on everything. We’ve worked on defense, offense, countering, and using our angles. Based on my preparation and the kind of rhythm I’ll have in the fight, he won’t be able to handle me. I’m also ready to go the full 10 rounds. So, whether it goes the distance or not, I know I’m leaving with the win.”

“This is the most important fight of my career. I’m fighting someone who’s ranked and unbeaten, and the winner will likely get a world title shot this year. We’ve worked toward that goal for many years and are closer than ever. I’m highly focused on what I have to do, and I know I have to look spectacular.”

“For lots of people, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. For me, though, it’s a chance to showcase why I’m the best at 154 pounds and deserve a world title shot next. I’m ready to make a statement.”

In the 12-round main event, Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine defends his WBO lightweight title against Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The telecast opener is a 10-round middleweight matchup between New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) and Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland.