Keyshawn Davis promises ‘hell of a showdown’ with Denys Berinchyk

Keyshawn Davis challenges Denys Berinchyk on February 14 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The native of Norfolk, Virginia looks to dethrone the Ukrainian champion and claim his WBO lightweight title.

25-year-old Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) won three fights in 2024, most recently stopping Gustavo Daniel Lemos in the second round last November. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist from Norfolk, Virginia scored a unanimous decision against Miguel Madueno and TKO’d Jose Pedraza in the sixth round.

36-year-old Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of Krasnodon, Ukraine makes the first defense of his belt. The Olympic silver medalist at the 2012 London Games claimed the vacant title by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May.

“I’m very excited. Madison Square Garden. New York City, that’s my second home. I have family out there, so I’m ready to turn up for them,” Keyshawn Davis said following a recent training session in Las Vegas. “Madison Square Garden is legendary. And now that I’m fighting for my first world title there, it means even more.”

“He’s undefeated, and nobody wants to lose their unbeaten record. He’s coming off his biggest win, which was against Emanuel Navarrete. He also has a lot more experience than I do. And this isn’t for a vacant title. I have to take it from him.”

“I’ve never fought his style of boxing as a professional. It’s something new to me in professional boxing. But, if you liked my last fight, you’ll be in for the same treat, a magnificent performance, a hell of a showdown, and something you can’t miss.”

“I feel super strong. I feel motivated. I feel locked in. Nothing can steer me away from my goal of becoming a world champion on February 14. I feel great, and I’m ready to put on a show.”

“I can only think about my world title. But depending on how crazy I knock Berinchyk out, I’m going to be one of those big names that people are going to want to get in the ring with. I’d be putting myself down if I talk about fighting ‘big names’ because I can become one of those big names on February 14.”

In the co-feature on the card, Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) takes on Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. The ESPN telecast opener is a 10-round middleweight clash between Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) of New Jersey and Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland.