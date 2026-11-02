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Whittaker faces Guskov in UFC Sydney co-main event

Robert Whittaker and Bogdan Guskov square off in a light heavyweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jon Anik holds a microphone for Robert Whittaker as he speaks during the UFC 243 open workout
Jon Anik holds a microphone for Robert Whittaker as he speaks during the UFC 243 open workout at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, on October 2, 2019. Photo by Benjamin Cooke / Throwdown Photography

Robert Whittaker faces Bogdan Guskov in a light heavyweight co-main event bout at UFC Fight Night: Salkilld vs Saint-Denis. The card takes place at Afterpay Arena in Sydney on Sunday, February 7.

  • New Zealand-Australian former UFC middleweight titleholder Whittaker (27-9) won his previous bout by third-round TKO against Nikita Krylov at UFC 329 in Las Vegas in July.
  • Guskov (18-4-1) of Uzbekistan comes off a fifth-round TKO defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi, also in July.

The promotion announced the fight on Sunday.

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In the main event, Australia’s Quillan Salkilld (13-1) faces France’s Benoit Saint Denis (17-4, 1 NC) at lightweight.

In the U.S., the card will stream live on Paramount+ on Saturday, February 6.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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