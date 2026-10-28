UFC Sydney main event: Quillan Salkilld faces Benoit Saint Denis

The bout between Quillan Salkilld and Benoit Saint Denis headlines UFC Fight Night on Sunday, February 7, at Afterpay Arena in Sydney. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Australia’s Salkilld (13-1) is riding a 13-fight winning streak. In his previous bout at UFC Vegas 120 in August, the 26-year-old submitted Mateusz Gamrot in the first round, earning his third victory of the year.

France’s Saint Denis (17-4, 1 NC) comes off a defeat. The 30-year-old lost to Paddy Pimblett by first-round submission last time out at UFC 329 in July.

The promotion made the main event announcement on Tuesday.

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Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In the U.S., the card will stream live on Paramount+ on Saturday, February 6.