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Sarah Bormann edges Chaima Bounouar to retain unified titles

Sarah Bormann defeats Chaima Bounouar by split decision to retain her unified WBA and WBO strawweight titles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sarah Bormann has her hand raised in victory over Chaima Bounouar during their bout
Sarah Bormann has her hand raised in victory over Chaima Bounouar during their bout at Messe Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, on October 31, 2026. Image credit: Ruhe Boxing

Sarah Bormann retained her unified WBA and WBO strawweight (105 lbs) titles by split decision against Chaima Bounouar this past Saturday, October 31, at Messe Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany.

After 10 rounds, two judges scored the fight 95-94 and 97-92 in favor of Germany’s Bormann (22-1, 7 KOs), while one judge scored it 95-94 for Spain’s Bounouar (7-1, 1 KO).

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With the victory, Bormann made the first successful defense of both belts. The 36-year-old retained the WBO title for the third time and the WBA for the first.

Bounouar, 27, fell short in her first attempt to become a champion and suffered her first career defeat.

Sarah Bormann throws a jab during her bout against Chaima Bounouar
Sarah Bormann throws a jab during her bout against Chaima Bounouar at Messe Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, on October 31, 2026. Image credit: Ruhe Boxing
Sarah Bormann speaks during her post-fight interview
Sarah Bormann speaks during her post-fight interview following her victory over Chaima Bounouar at Messe Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, on October 31, 2026. Image credit: Ruhe Boxing
Sarah Bormann poses with her team following her victory
Sarah Bormann poses with her team following her victory over Chaima Bounouar at Messe Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, on October 31, 2026. Image credit: Ruhe Boxing

The next boxing world championship bout in Germany is scheduled for November 28 at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, where Agit Kabayel defends his WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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