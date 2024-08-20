Subscribe
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Daniel Buciuc tops Ryan-Mayer prelims, more bouts confirmed

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Daniel Buciuc live on ESPN+ from The Theater at MSG in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Daniel Buciuc on Ryan vs Mayer undercard
Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Daniel Buciuc on the Ryan vs Mayer undercard at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on September 27, 2024 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Vito Mielnicki Jr is back in the ring on September 27, when he faces Daniel Buciuc at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer undercard live on ESPN+. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

22-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 12 KOs) is fresh off the win via second-round disqualification against Laszlo Toth in August. In May, the Belleville, New Jersey native scored a unanimous decision against Ronald Cruz.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Daniel Buciuc (13-1, 5 KOs) makes his U.S. debut. The Romanian boxer won his previous bout in May by UD against Pablo Mendoza. Last December, the 31-year-old similarly defeated Zoltan Szabo.

Also set for the Ryan vs Mayer undercard, an eight-round super lightweight bout between U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (13-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Yomar Alamo (22-2-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

In a 10-round bout at super lightweight, Rohan Polanco (13-0, 8 KOs) of the Dominican Republic goes up against Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-4-1, 22 KOs) of Argentina. Also in a 10-round contest at super lightweight, Elvis Rodriguez (16-1-1,13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Mexican American Kendo Castaneda (21-6, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

As well, Floyd Diaz (12-0, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas and Mexico’s Mario Hernandez (12-4-1, 4 KOs) go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, Connecticut takes on Rashad Coulter (5-4, 3 KOs) of Newton, North Carolina in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In the 10-round main event live on ESPN, Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of England defends her WBO welterweight title against former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California.

In the 10-round co-main event at super welterweight, Puerto Rico’s unbeaten Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) faces Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico. In the 10-round main card opener, unbeaten Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York and Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda square off at featherweight.

