Mikaela Mayer challenges Sandy Ryan at MSG in New York in September

Mikaela Mayer goes up against Sandy Ryan on Friday, September 27 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Making her second attempt to land one of four major belts in her second weight class, the former unified super featherweight champion challenges the defending WBO welterweight champion of the UK. The event airs live on ESPN.

34-year-old Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) was in action in January in Liverpool, where she challenged Natasha Jonas for her IBF 147 lbs belt, but fell short dropping a split decision. Last year, the native of Woodland Hills, California defeated Silvia Bortot by points in Manchester and scored a unanimous decision against Lucy Wildheart to land the interim WBC lightweight strap in London.

Mayer lost her unified IBF and WBO 130 lbs titles by split decision against Alycia Baumgardner in October 2022 also in London. Challenging Ryan, the American welterweight makes her first home country ring appearance in almost two years.

“After months of negotiations in every direction, I am thrilled that my team has pulled through for me and gotten me this fight. As several dates fell through in the UK, the last thing I expected was for my manager to call with an offer that ticked every box,” Mikaela Mayer said.

“My team not only secured me another title fight against the opponent I asked for, but I’m coming back to the U.S. with my Top Rank and ESPN family. I loved fighting in the UK over the past two years, but I have genuinely missed fighting in America. I’m ready to take Sandy Ryan’s WBO belt. And new!”

30-year-old Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) stopped Terri Harper in four rounds last time out in Sheffield in March and retained her title. Last September in Orlando, the Derby, England native fought Jessica McCaskill to a split draw in their unified welterweight clash.

Ryan earned the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Marie Pier Houle in April 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. Going through the ropes for the second time in the U.S., the English champion makes the third defense of her title.

“I’m excited to be returning to America and particularly fighting at MSG,” Sandy Ryan said. “It’s the Mecca of Boxing and a venue that every champion dreams of competing in. I feel privileged to have been given this opportunity, and I want to thank Matchroom and Top Rank for coming together to make the fight. It’s the perfect moment in my career, and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my world title. I can promise that on a level playing field, nobody is taking this belt from me.”

“Mayer has had an awful lot to say about me and this fight, and I’m sure she will continue to do so, but I’m an athlete and a professional. I will let my boxing do my talking, and I will shine in that ring on September 27. Bring it on!”

Among the bouts featured on the Ryan vs Mayer undercard, unbeaten Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico goes up against Mexico’s Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, unbeaten Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York fights Silver Spring, Maryland-based Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda at featherweight. Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.