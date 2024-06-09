Video: Xander Zayas earns decision against Patrick Teixeira in main event debut

Xander Zayas succeeded in his main event debut against Patrick Teixeira on Saturday, June 8. The pair battled it out live on ESPN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Puerto Rican super welterweight defeated the former world champion of Brazil by decision, out-boxing and causing a cut a long the way. After 10 rounds two judges scored the fight 100-90 and one judge had 99-91, all in favor of Zayas.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Xander Zayas improved to 19-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The Sunrise, Florida-based 21-year-old retained his NABF and NABO belts.

Patrick Teixeira dropped to 34-5, 25 KOs. The 33-year-old southpaw got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

“Thank you to all my people in Puerto Rico,” Xander Zayas said post-fight. “Since I was five years old, I dreamed about this. It’s happening, thanks to you guys, and I want to thank you for everything you do for me.”

“He was tough. He knew how to survive in there. It was sometimes difficult to find the body, but with the experience, he hid it. I tried to land the hook, and he was ducking underneath. I feel like it was a tough test, but I passed it with flying colors.”

