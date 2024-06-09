Subscribe
Photos: Xander Zayas bests Patrick Teixeira in headline-bout in New York

Xander Zayas defeats Patrick Teixeira by decision in main event debut live on ESPN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas defeats Patrick Teixeira by decision in New York
Xander Zayas and Patrick Teixeira during their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Undefeated Xander Zayas came out victorious on Saturday, June 8 when he faced former world champion Patrick Teixeira of Brazil. The 10-round main event bout aired live on ESPN from The Theater at MSG in New York on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

21-year-old Zayas secured the win by unanimous decision with the scores 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91. The Puerto Rican super welterweight improved to 19-0, 12 KOs and retained his NABF and NABO belts. 33-year-old former WBO junior middleweight titleholder Teixeira dropped to 34-5, 25 KOs.

“He was tough,” Zayas said post-win. “He knew how to survive in there. It was sometimes difficult to find the body, but with the experience, he hid it. I tried to land the hook, and he was ducking underneath. I feel like it was a tough test, but I passed it with flying colors.

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) defeated Brayan De Gracia (29-4-1, 25 KOs). On his way to victory, Brooklyn’s 27-year-old featherweight dropped his opponent of Panama in the fifth and seventh rounds.

De Gracia took the fight on less than a week’s notice, replacing Enrique Vivas of Mexico. Referee Eric Dali waved the fight off at 2:56 into the eighth round.

Bruce Carrington vs Brayan De Gracia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington vs Brayan De Gracia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other Zayas vs Teixeira results, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (13-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio defeated Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (13-2-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After eight rounds the scores were 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.

As well, Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (11-1, 6 KOs) took a majority decision against Cristopher Rios (10-2, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California with the scores 76-76, 77-75, 78-74. The pair went head to head for eight rounds at flyweight.

Tiger Johnson vs Tarik Zaina | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson vs Tarik Zaina | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Andy Dominguez Velasquez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Deer Park, New York earned a unanimous decision against Quincy LaVallais (17-5-1, 12 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana. All three judges scored the eight-round super welterweight bout 80-72.

Plus, Ofacio Falcon (11-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, NY landed a UD against Antonio Dunton El Jr (5-3-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland at junior lightweight. After six rounds the scores were 59-54 and 60-53 twice.

Jahi Tucker vs Quincy LaVallais | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ofacio Falcon vs Antonio Dunton | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ofacio Falcon vs Antonio Dunton | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ali Feliz vs Lemir Isom-Riley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Nisa Rodriguez vs Jordanne Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In addition, Ali Feliz (2-0, 2 KO) of Danbury, Connecticut stopped Lemir Isom-Riley (4-3, 2 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania at heavyweight. The time was 1:25 into the first round.

In the event opener, Manhattan’s Nisa Rodriguez (2-0) secured a unanimous decision against Jordanne Garcia (4-4-3) of Albuquerque, New Mexico at middleweight. After four rounds all three scores were 40-36.

