Photos: Xander Zayas bests Patrick Teixeira in headline-bout in New York

Undefeated Xander Zayas came out victorious on Saturday, June 8 when he faced former world champion Patrick Teixeira of Brazil. The 10-round main event bout aired live on ESPN from The Theater at MSG in New York on the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

21-year-old Zayas secured the win by unanimous decision with the scores 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91. The Puerto Rican super welterweight improved to 19-0, 12 KOs and retained his NABF and NABO belts. 33-year-old former WBO junior middleweight titleholder Teixeira dropped to 34-5, 25 KOs.

“He was tough,” Zayas said post-win. “He knew how to survive in there. It was sometimes difficult to find the body, but with the experience, he hid it. I tried to land the hook, and he was ducking underneath. I feel like it was a tough test, but I passed it with flying colors.

In the co-main event, Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) defeated Brayan De Gracia (29-4-1, 25 KOs). On his way to victory, Brooklyn’s 27-year-old featherweight dropped his opponent of Panama in the fifth and seventh rounds.

De Gracia took the fight on less than a week’s notice, replacing Enrique Vivas of Mexico. Referee Eric Dali waved the fight off at 2:56 into the eighth round.

Among other Zayas vs Teixeira results, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (13-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio defeated Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (13-2-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After eight rounds the scores were 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.

As well, Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (11-1, 6 KOs) took a majority decision against Cristopher Rios (10-2, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California with the scores 76-76, 77-75, 78-74. The pair went head to head for eight rounds at flyweight.

Also on the card, Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Deer Park, New York earned a unanimous decision against Quincy LaVallais (17-5-1, 12 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana. All three judges scored the eight-round super welterweight bout 80-72.

Plus, Ofacio Falcon (11-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, NY landed a UD against Antonio Dunton El Jr (5-3-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland at junior lightweight. After six rounds the scores were 59-54 and 60-53 twice.

In addition, Ali Feliz (2-0, 2 KO) of Danbury, Connecticut stopped Lemir Isom-Riley (4-3, 2 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania at heavyweight. The time was 1:25 into the first round.

In the event opener, Manhattan’s Nisa Rodriguez (2-0) secured a unanimous decision against Jordanne Garcia (4-4-3) of Albuquerque, New Mexico at middleweight. After four rounds all three scores were 40-36.