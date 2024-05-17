Video: Tyson Fury shoves Oleksandr Usyk during weigh-in face-off

Yet again, it was another heated weigh-in staredown, this time between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18.

Both athletes successfully made weight for their over 200-pound clash. Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC title, tipped the scales at 262 lbs. Unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk weighed-in at 233.5 lbs.

As the fighters went face to face for the final time ahead of their bout, the British boxer seemed to try to bully and shoved his opponent of Ukraine. The latter, who in 2022 joined the territorial defense battalion amid the Russian invasion of his country, however, did not seem to be intimidated by his heavier rival.

The Fury vs Usyk bout is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 25 years. In addition, the winner gets crowned as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.