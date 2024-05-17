Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in video

Fury vs Usyk official weigh-ins live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The 12-round bout is set to crown the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight. British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) puts his WBC belt on the line. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF sraps. To be eligible for the heavyweight title, the fighters must weigh-in above the 200 lbs.

In the 12-round co-main event, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. The championship limit is 200 lbs.

In the third 12-round world title fight on the night, Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) of Wales defends his IBF junior lightweight belt against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. The weight limit is 130 lbs.

Get Fury vs Usyk full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Fury vs Usyk fight card

Main card

  • Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC title, Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles
  • Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF title
  • Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF title
  • Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC title eliminator
  • Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title
  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title

Prelims

  • Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

