Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in video

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The 12-round bout is set to crown the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight. British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) puts his WBC belt on the line. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF sraps. To be eligible for the heavyweight title, the fighters must weigh-in above the 200 lbs.

In the 12-round co-main event, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. The championship limit is 200 lbs.

In the third 12-round world title fight on the night, Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) of Wales defends his IBF junior lightweight belt against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. The weight limit is 130 lbs.

Get Fury vs Usyk full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Fury vs Usyk fight card

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC title, Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF title

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF title

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC title eliminator

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title

Prelims