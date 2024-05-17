Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in video

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk square off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The 12-round bout is set to crown the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight. British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) puts his WBC belt on the line. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF sraps. To be eligible for the heavyweight title, the fighters must weigh-in above the 200 lbs.
In the 12-round co-main event, former IBF cruiserweight champions Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) of Australia and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia meet in a rematch with the vacant title on the line. The championship limit is 200 lbs.
In the third 12-round world title fight on the night, Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) of Wales defends his IBF junior lightweight belt against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. The weight limit is 130 lbs.
Get Fury vs Usyk full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Fury vs Usyk fight card
Main card
- Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC title, Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles
- Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF title
- Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF title
- Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC title eliminator
- Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
- Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title
Prelims
- Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, 8 rounds, featherweight
- David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight