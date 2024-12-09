Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis new co-feature on Usyk-Fury 2 card

Serhii Bohachuk faces Ishmael Davis in a new co-feature to the highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine was originally scheduled to face former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The latter withdrew from the fight reportedly due to illness.

Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The 29-year-old Brit suffered his first career defeat in September when he dropped a majority decision in a short-notice bout against Josh Kelly.

LA-based former interim champion Bohachuk lost his previous fight in August by majority decision against Vergil Ortiz Jr (22-0, 21 KOs). As of writing, the undefeated Dallas, Texas contender is scheduled to face Madrimov on February 22 on the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard.

In addition, a light heavyweight bout between Daniel Lapin and Dylan Colin has been added to the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard. Polish-born Ukraine-based Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) won two fights in 2024 by way of stoppage against Octavio Pudivitr and Almir Skrijelj. Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) of France goes through the ropes for the first time since last December when he scored a unanimous decision against Gaetan NTambwe.

Plus, the heavyweight bout between Andrii Novytskyi and Edgar Ramirez is also expected to be featured on the card. Ukraine’s Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) makes his sixth ring appearance for the year, following his win by unanimous decision against Shawn Laughery in September. Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico won his previous bout in March by split decision against Luis Pascual.

The main event is a world championship rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of the UK by split decision in May and became the undisputed heavyweight champion.

With the change, the current Usyk vs Fury 2 lineup is as follows:

Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card