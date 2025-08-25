Subscribe
Video: Naoya Inoue KO reel ahead of Murodjon Akhmadaliev fight

Naoya Inoue faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya, Japan in mid-September

Watch the video featuring Naoya Inoue as he dominates Marlon Tapales, Paul Butler, Nonito Donaire, Stephen Fulton, and Luis Nery. Following his fight against Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas in May, the Japanese boxing star Inoue is back in the ring on September 14 in Nagoya, Japan, defending his undisputed super bantamweight title against former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

Video viaTop Rank Boxing
