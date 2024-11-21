Subscribe
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic full event video highlights in slow motion from New York

Jon Jones makes a knockout return to action against Stipe Miocic, Charles Oliveira bests Michael Chandler by decision

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic full event highlight in slow motion is now streaming. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16.

In the main event, Albuquerque, NM-based Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC) made a knockout return to action against Stipe Miocic (20-5) of Euclid, Ohio with a spinning back kick to the body followed by punches. With the victory, the Rochester, NY native made the first successful defense of his heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) of Brazil defeated Michael Chandler (24-8) of High Ridge, MO in a rematch. The former lightweight champion secured the win by unanimous decision with the scores 49-46, 49-46 and 49-45.

Also on the card, Bo Nickal (7-0) of Rifle, CO defeated Paul Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland via unanimous decision at middleweight. Viviane Araujo (13-6) landed a UD against Karine Silva (18-5) in an-all Brazilian flyweight bout. Plus, Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) took a UD over Peru’s James Llontop (14-5) at catchweight.

Among the prelims, Marcus McGhee (10-1) of Phoenix, AZ defeated LA’s Jonathan Martinez (19-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. As well, Jim Miller (38-18, 1 NC) of Sparta Township, NJ submitted Damon Jackson (27-8-1, 1 NC) of Durant, OK in the first round at lightweight.

In another contest at lightweight, David Onama (13-2) of Uganda earned a UD against Mexican newcomer Roberto Romero (8-4-1). Plus, heavyweight Marcin Tybura (26-9) of Poland defeated Jhonata Diniz (8-1) of Brazil via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage.

Among other UFC 309 results, Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5) of The Bronx KO’d Mickey Gall (7-7) of Green Brook, NJ in the first round at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Oban Elliot (12-2) of Wales stopped Philadelphia’s Bassil Hafez (9-4-1) in the third round. Kicking off the action, Eduarda Moura (11-1) of Brazil defeated Venezuelan-born England-based Veronica Hardy (9-5-1) by unanimous decision at flyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

