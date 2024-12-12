Subscribe
Video: Jake Paul in new trailer for Undisputed – The Problem Child DLC

Jake Paul joins Undisputed alongside Zhilei Zhang, James 'Buster' Douglas, Otto Wallin, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Erik Morales

By Parviz Iskenderov
The all-new trailer for “Undisputed” features Jake Paul as he joins the video game alongside six other boxers. Each new athlete comes with an alternative outfit.

Jake Paul has been added to the “Undisputed” video game alongside current and former fighters. This list includes the likes of Zhilei Zhang, James “Buster” Douglas, and Otto Wallin, as well as Mexican boxing legends Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Erik Morales.

The December 12 update also comes with new outfits for six other fighters already featured on the roster, such as Deontay Wilder, Roy Jones Jr., Sunny Edwards, Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Seniesa Estrada.

Additionally, the announced free-for-everyone Patch 1.2 update also includes two arenas, Atlantis and Cambrian Hall, as well as “Ring of Fire” outfits for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury ahead of their rematch.

“Undisputed” is available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

