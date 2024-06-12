Video: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Frank Martin final pre-fight press conference

Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Frank Martin on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out on the top of PBC PPV on Prime Video. Following Grand Arrivals that kicked off Fight Week, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference.

Undefeated three-weight champion “Tank” Davis of Baltimore, Maryland brings to the ring his WBA lightweight title. Unbeaten contender Frank Martin of Detroit, Michigan make his first attempt to become world champion.

At the press conference, Gervonta Davis and France Martin preview their bout and go face to face.

The Tank vs Martin final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.