Video: Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Tank Davis vs Frank Martin Grand Arrivals live from MGM Grand Lobby in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kicking off the fight week in Las Vegas for their world title bout, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank Martin make Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand Lobby. The pair squares off in the main event live on Prime Video PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 15.

Undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis goes through the ropes for the first time since his fight with Ryan Garcia last April. Baltimore’s three-division world champion puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. Unbeaten contender Frank Martin of Detroit challenges for his first major belt.

Also making their Grand Arrivals, the co-main event fighters David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona and former light heavyweight champion of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.

As well, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic and Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio. The middleweight bout is set to determine a new WBC champion.

Plus, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland and Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic. The contest is for the interim WBC super lightweight strap.

The Tank vs Martin Grand Arrivals start time is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

