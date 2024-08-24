Mayweather vs Gotti 3 results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Floyd Mayweather Jr faces John Gotti III in a rematch live on PPV from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on August 24. The pair squares off for the second time in an exhibition bout, following their first showdown last June in Sunrise, Florida. The contest ended in a mass brawl, after the fight was stopped in the sixth round due to an excessive trash talking.

Undefeated 47-year-old Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan is a 12-time, five-division world champion. 31-year-old Gotti III (boxing 2-0, 1 KOs, MMA 5-1) of Oyster Bay, New York is a former MMA fighter and boxer.

A day before the fight show, Mayweather tipped the scales at 160.38 lbs. That was 20 lbs lighter than Gotti III, who showed 181 lbs. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

In the co-feature, 37-year-old former world champion Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas takes on 25-year-old Argentinian southpaw Rodrigo Damian Coria (13-6, 2 KOs). The bout is also a scheduled for eight rounds exhibition matchup.

Among the bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Gotti undercard, Alan Picasso Romero (28-0-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC ‘Silver’ junior featherweight title in a 12-rounder against Armenian challenger Azat Hovhannisyan (21-4, 17 KOs). Plus, Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (4-0, 3 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Victor Vazquez (5-2-1) of Mexico go head-to-head in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III 2 live stream

Mayweather vs Gotti III live stream is available on DAZN PPV added to DAZN subscription and PPV.com with no subscription required. PPV time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

